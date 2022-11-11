Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $190.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FANG. Mizuho boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.35.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

FANG stock opened at $160.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.06. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $166.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.48 and a 200-day moving average of $133.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 507,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 102,393 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,897 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.