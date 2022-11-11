V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in V.F. were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VFC. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 981.4% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 359.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $26.46 and a one year high of $78.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.19%.

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

