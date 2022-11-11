United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Holdings Boosted by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,447 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in United Rentals by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in United Rentals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in United Rentals by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $344.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $292.25 and its 200-day moving average is $288.56. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.86. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $389.15.

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on United Rentals from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.45.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

