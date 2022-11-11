Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $624,000 Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,836 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Lennar were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 18.7% during the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 692,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,874,000 after acquiring an additional 109,169 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Lennar by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Lennar by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 105,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 17.4% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 48,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $88.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 7.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.95. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $117.54.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 23.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. Raymond James downgraded Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lennar from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.43.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

