Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $589,000 Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 19,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.6% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 7,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. KGI Securities cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,148,411.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,823.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,148,411.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $33,347.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,988 shares of company stock worth $2,116,392. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

