Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $662,000 Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.0% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TTWO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $131.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.04.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $98.57 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $189.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -896.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.05.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.