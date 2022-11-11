Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raises Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,138,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on VMC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

VMC opened at $180.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

