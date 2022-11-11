Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Increases Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 41.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 27,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 25.1% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $182.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.16. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $183.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GPC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.