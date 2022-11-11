DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Price Target Cut to $8.00

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

DMTK has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on DermTech from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. William Blair cut DermTech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on DermTech from $48.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on DermTech from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on DermTech from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of DermTech stock opened at $2.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.73. DermTech has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $26.72. The company has a market capitalization of $66.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.45.

DermTech ( NASDAQ:DMTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.03. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 59.74% and a negative net margin of 779.58%. The business had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DermTech will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,018,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,343,038.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,047 shares of company stock valued at $199,986. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in DermTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

