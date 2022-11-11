Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter worth $207,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

K opened at $71.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.86. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 54.38%.

In other news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $560,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at $444,133.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $560,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,133.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $7,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,431,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,158,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 960,540 shares of company stock worth $69,888,922 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.89.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

