Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 614 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Ashland worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASH. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 245.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 32.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $108.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.59. Ashland Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $112.91.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.56.

Ashland, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

