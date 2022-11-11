Adam K. Peterson Buys 2,726 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Stock

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 2,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $47,541.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,222,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,763,626.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

RE/MAX Price Performance

NYSE RMAX opened at $18.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $31.91.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

RE/MAX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is presently 167.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RE/MAX

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RMAX. Jonestrading dropped their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 182.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the third quarter worth $81,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the third quarter worth $199,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 37.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 9.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 100,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.