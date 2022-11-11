Cowen Cuts Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $30.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Cowen from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 76.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Plug Power from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Northland Securities began coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Plug Power from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Plug Power from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.09.

PLUG opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $46.50.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 107.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts predict that Plug Power will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Plug Power by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Plug Power by 3,363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 358.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

