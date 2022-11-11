Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 1,224 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $698,343.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,271,546.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $698,343.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,271,546.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total value of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,678 shares of company stock worth $4,156,223. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $283.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.00. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.15 and a 12 month high of $389.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEDG. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $306.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.87.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

