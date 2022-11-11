State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 2,327 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSGE. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.98 and a twelve month high of $84.57.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $453.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.06 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 11.71% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $29,532.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $498,401.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSGE. Guggenheim cut their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $95.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

