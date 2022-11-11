Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $174.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.79. The company has a market cap of $456.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $2,845,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,366,753.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $2,845,822.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,366,753.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,795 shares of company stock worth $20,230,174 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

