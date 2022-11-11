Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 248,163 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of W&T Offshore worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 161.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 19,474 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 42,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W&T Offshore Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE WTI opened at $7.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average is $6.06. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.95. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 102.77% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on W&T Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.10 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on W&T Offshore in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

