State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,159 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 4,857 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Tripadvisor worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 44.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 10.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,626 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,496 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Tripadvisor from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tripadvisor to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.27.

Tripadvisor Stock Up 4.8 %

Insider Transactions at Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $31.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.