Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Cut by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.4% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.4% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 135,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,133,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 49.1% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.9% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 6,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $174.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $2,845,822.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,366,753.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $2,845,822.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,366,753.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,795 shares of company stock valued at $20,230,174. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

