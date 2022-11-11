Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 95.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 506,737 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $18.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $134.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

