Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,494 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,346,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,065,000 after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,037,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,605,000 after acquiring an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 13.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,867,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,059,000 after acquiring an additional 226,598 shares in the last quarter. 325 Capital LLC raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 25.3% in the first quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,144,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after acquiring an additional 231,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 104.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 359,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.02. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.94 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $77,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $77,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $647,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 178,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,416 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,010. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NXGN shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

