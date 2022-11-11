Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $113.14 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,352 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $113,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 6,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 34,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $6,033,410.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,869,966.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $6,033,410.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,869,966.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,795 shares of company stock valued at $20,230,174. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $174.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.79. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Stories

