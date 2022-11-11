Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $490,000 Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 116,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 109,140.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,375,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after buying an additional 2,373,800 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 10,161,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,754 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,784,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,287,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after buying an additional 550,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,469,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after buying an additional 492,480 shares in the last quarter. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.50. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 48.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of iQIYI in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iQIYI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.09.

About iQIYI

(Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.