Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 23,168 CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 1st quarter valued at $787,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in CareDx by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. bought a new position in CareDx in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in CareDx in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDNA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CareDx from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CareDx from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of CareDx from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

CDNA opened at $13.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.33 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.88. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $48.55.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

