Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,645 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 3.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,762 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 4.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 114.5% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 873 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 51.6% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,443 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 10.0% during the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 5,465 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 59.24.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 17.4 %

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total value of 65,334.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,969,151.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RIVN opened at 32.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 33.83 and its 200-day moving average price is 31.84. The company has a quick ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of 19.25 and a 52 week high of 179.47. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.59.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.67 by -0.22. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 39.27% and a negative net margin of 1,361.67%. The company had revenue of 364.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 337.71 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.