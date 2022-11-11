Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 220 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $766,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $14,802,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 28.4% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.28.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $52.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.08. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $138.35.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 859.92% and a negative return on equity of 47.79%. The business had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. Analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

