Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 8,553 Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,553 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QFIN. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in 360 DigiTech by 50.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in 360 DigiTech during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in 360 DigiTech by 1,096.1% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,024 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in 360 DigiTech during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in 360 DigiTech by 6.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of 360 DigiTech stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.30. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $28.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.30.

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $624.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. 360 DigiTech’s payout ratio is currently 13.88%.

Separately, China Renaissance reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.80 price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

