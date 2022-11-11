Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Price Target to $70.00

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Vaxcyte to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

Vaxcyte stock opened at $44.77 on Tuesday. Vaxcyte has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $46.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average of $25.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vaxcyte news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 286,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 286,227 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jim Wassil sold 2,800 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $70,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,325.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,563 shares of company stock worth $2,598,401 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaxcyte

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 174.1% in the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 579,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after acquiring an additional 368,157 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 77.0% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 885,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,376,000 after purchasing an additional 385,153 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the second quarter valued at $383,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the first quarter worth $55,776,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its position in Vaxcyte by 20.0% in the first quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

