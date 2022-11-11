Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) PT Lowered to $50.00

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 143.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. Pliant Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44.

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.82). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.99% and a negative net margin of 1,160.53%. The business had revenue of $4.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 5,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $125,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,596.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 12,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $281,795.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,013.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $125,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,596.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $36,369,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,770,000. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 87.0% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 769,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 358,042 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 202.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 288,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1,316.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 308,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 286,831 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

