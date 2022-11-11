Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) PT Raised to $15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.31% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PTVE. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.36.
NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Pactiv Evergreen has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.54.
Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.
