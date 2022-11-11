Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) PT Raised to $15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PTVE. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.36.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Pactiv Evergreen has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pactiv Evergreen

About Pactiv Evergreen

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,530,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,368,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,590,000 after acquiring an additional 166,677 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,375 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 768,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 52,156 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 201,241 shares during the last quarter. 22.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.