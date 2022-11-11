Raymond James Lowers PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target to $18.00

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of PubMatic to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on PubMatic from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on PubMatic from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PubMatic to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

PubMatic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.32 million, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.79. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $43.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. PubMatic had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $688,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $688,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,039 shares of company stock valued at $2,728,210 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth about $21,971,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PubMatic by 471.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after buying an additional 621,258 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PubMatic by 462.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after buying an additional 339,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,076,000 after buying an additional 325,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 476.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 374,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 309,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Further Reading

