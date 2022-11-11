Lake Street Capital Lowers PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target to $19.00

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Lake Street Capital from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.30% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on PUBM. KeyCorp lowered shares of PubMatic to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of PubMatic from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.
PubMatic Stock Up 11.2 %
NASDAQ PUBM opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $799.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.79. PubMatic has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $43.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.63.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $688,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $688,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 3,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $65,031.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,602.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,039 shares of company stock worth $2,728,210 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of PubMatic
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 37.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in PubMatic in the third quarter worth $60,000. Motco bought a new position in PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 368.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
