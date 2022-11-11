Lake Street Capital Lowers PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target to $19.00

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Lake Street Capital from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PUBM. KeyCorp lowered shares of PubMatic to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of PubMatic from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

PubMatic Stock Up 11.2 %

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $799.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.79. PubMatic has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $43.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $63.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.64 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $688,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $688,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 3,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $65,031.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,602.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,039 shares of company stock worth $2,728,210 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PubMatic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 37.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in PubMatic in the third quarter worth $60,000. Motco bought a new position in PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 368.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

