PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $109.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $137.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.02.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $86.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. PayPal has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $215.97. The company has a market capitalization of $98.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,624,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $139,795,000 after buying an additional 121,524 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth $403,000. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in PayPal by 39.0% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in PayPal by 4.7% in the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 3,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 48,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

