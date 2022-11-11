SVB Leerink Increases Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Price Target to $15.00

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at SVB Leerink from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on QTRX. Cowen lowered Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut shares of Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Quanterix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanterix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of QTRX opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. Quanterix has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $57.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.06.

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.67). The company had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.54 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 89.24% and a negative return on equity of 18.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanterix will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Doyle purchased 15,000 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.16 per share, with a total value of $152,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,614 shares in the company, valued at $493,918.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Quanterix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 57,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Quanterix by 73.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

