RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) PT Lowered to $5.00

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 244.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on REAL. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of RealReal to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RealReal from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of RealReal from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on RealReal from $6.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RealReal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.91.

RealReal Stock Performance

REAL stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $2.63. RealReal has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $16.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at RealReal

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $154.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.99 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 11,650.13% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. RealReal’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RealReal will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $32,818.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 667,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,395.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $32,818.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 667,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,395.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $27,283.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 385,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,844.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,361 shares of company stock worth $112,978 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RealReal

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in RealReal by 29.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 444,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 101,260 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in RealReal during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in RealReal during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in RealReal during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new stake in RealReal during the first quarter worth about $218,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

