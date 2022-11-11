Jeffrey Eckel Buys 10,000 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Stock

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.26 per share, with a total value of $292,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,028,832.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Eckel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,300 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $100,625.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

Shares of HASI opened at $32.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 18.15 and a current ratio of 18.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $64.37.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 107.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.9% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 75,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 141.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HASI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

