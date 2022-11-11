Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) PT Lowered to $74.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.71% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.
Shares of BLDR opened at $65.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.67. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
