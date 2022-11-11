Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) PT Lowered to $74.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

Shares of BLDR opened at $65.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.67. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 265.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

