Donald Meij Buys 5,253 Shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP) Stock

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP – Get Rating) insider Donald Meij purchased 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$57.46 ($37.31) per share, with a total value of A$301,837.38 ($195,998.30).

On Friday, November 4th, Donald Meij purchased 3,720 shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$54.87 ($35.63) per share, with a total value of A$204,116.40 ($132,543.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.681 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises’s payout ratio is 85.25%.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of 3,396 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

