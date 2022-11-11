Insider Buying: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Director Buys $861,000.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 154,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,315.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Carvana Stock Performance

NYSE CVNA opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $304.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVNA shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Carvana from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Carvana from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Carvana from $85.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Carvana from $65.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Carvana from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

About Carvana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 141.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

