Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Price Target Cut to $5.75

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $6.00 to $5.75 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ROVR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $4.80 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Rover Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.22.

Rover Group Stock Up 10.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROVR opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $904.76 million, a PE ratio of 123.75 and a beta of 1.36. Rover Group has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $14.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rover Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rover Group

In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $124,056.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,254,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,376,685.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $124,056.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,254,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,376,685.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $80,103.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,052,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,327,571.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,475 shares of company stock valued at $219,782. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROVR. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Rover Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Rover Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,890,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Rover Group by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

