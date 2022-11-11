GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Cut to $6.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial started coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of GoodRx to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on GoodRx from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on GoodRx in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

GDRX opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.98. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $191.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.71 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 740.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,245,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,214,000 after buying an additional 2,859,300 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth $18,926,000. Norwood Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth about $12,049,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,850,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

