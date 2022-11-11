FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. Cut by Analyst (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Ero Copper in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.33. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. CIBC cut shares of Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.30.

Shares of ERO opened at C$17.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.04. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$10.54 and a 12 month high of C$24.56.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

