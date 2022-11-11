Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Cut to “Neutral” at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research cut shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PZZA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.15.

Papa John’s International Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $82.18 on Monday. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $138.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.03 and a 200-day moving average of $82.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

In other Papa John’s International news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $252,431.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,925,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,876,000 after purchasing an additional 203,059 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,384,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,597,000 after purchasing an additional 157,814 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,547,000 after purchasing an additional 16,767 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,031,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,149,000 after purchasing an additional 176,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,650,000 after purchasing an additional 15,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

