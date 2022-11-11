SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Gap Down to $56.64

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.64, but opened at $53.25. SeaWorld Entertainment shares last traded at $53.49, with a volume of 14,822 shares.
SEAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $92.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.14.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.91.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,969,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,147,000 after purchasing an additional 715,217 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $776,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 34,375 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period.
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
