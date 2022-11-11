Tamer I. Khayal Sells 3,044 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 3,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $182,761.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $78,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TransMedics Group Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $56.21 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $60.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 12.11 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 58.78% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 125.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth $114,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMDX shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

