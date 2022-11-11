Raymond James Comments on Minto Apartment’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Minto Apartment in a report released on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. Raymond James also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Minto Apartment in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Minto Apartment ( TSE:MI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$2.59. The firm had revenue of C$35.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.20 million.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th.

