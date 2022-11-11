FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Intact Financial Co. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Intact Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will earn $11.51 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.54. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $13.08 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS.
Several other research firms also recently commented on IFC. Raymond James downgraded shares of Intact Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$229.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$238.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$220.85.
Intact Financial Trading Up 2.0 %
Insider Transactions at Intact Financial
In other news, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$194.91, for a total value of C$779,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,097,871.05.
About Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
