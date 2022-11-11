FY2022 EPS Estimates for Keyera Corp. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) – Atb Cap Markets lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Keyera in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will earn $2.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Keyera’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Keyera’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on KEY. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.96.

Shares of KEY opened at C$28.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.89. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$26.34 and a twelve month high of C$35.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.70%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

