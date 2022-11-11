FY2022 Earnings Estimate for EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Issued By Cormark

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for EQB in a report released on Wednesday, November 9th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will earn $9.02 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.85. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $9.87 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for EQB’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.07 EPS.

EQB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EQB from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on EQB from C$85.50 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on EQB from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on EQB from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on EQB from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, EQB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.44.

EQB Stock Up 7.4 %

TSE EQB opened at C$54.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40. EQB has a twelve month low of C$44.81 and a twelve month high of C$82.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$53.77.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.26 by C($0.51). The company had revenue of C$164.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$178.60 million.

EQB Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.01%.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

