SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Rating Increased to Hold at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on SmileDirectClub from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $2.00 to $1.15 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.03.

SmileDirectClub Stock Performance

NASDAQ SDC opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19. SmileDirectClub has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $4.37.

Institutional Trading of SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub ( NASDAQ:SDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $125.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the first quarter worth about $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

